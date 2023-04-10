Japan's current account surplus down 2.3% in February on year

Japan's current account surplus in February shrank 2.3 percent from a year earlier to 2.20 trillion yen due to inflated imports on a weak yen, the Finance Ministry said Monday.

Helped by a slower increase in imports, the current account, one of the widest gauges of international trade, returned to the black after incurring a deficit in January, according to the ministry's preliminary data.

Among key components of the current account, the country reported a goods trade deficit of 604.1 billion yen, as imports expanded 9.8 percent from a year earlier to 8.25 trillion yen on the back of a rise in the value of coal and liquefied natural gas imports

The trade deficit was smaller than the massive 3.18 trillion yen deficit seen in January when Japanese firms curbed China-bound shipments due to the Lunar New Year holidays.

Exports increased 4.5 percent from a year earlier to 7.64 trillion yen, helped by automobile shipments to North America and the Middle East, the ministry's data showed.

While a weak yen swells import costs for resource-scarce Japan, it also adds value through returns on foreign investments made by Japanese firms and overseas profits made by Japanese exporters.

The yen was 15.2 percent weaker in February than a year earlier against the U.S. dollar and 9.0 percent against the euro.

Primary income, which reflects returns on overseas investments, came to a surplus of 3.44 trillion yen, up 18.6 percent, inflated by higher interest rates overseas and the weak yen.

Japan's services trade deficit, which includes cargo shipping and passenger transportation, widened slightly to 220.4 billion yen, due partly to an increase in advertisement fees overseas.

The travel balance posted a 223.9 billion yen surplus, jumping from 14.0 billion yen a year earlier, boosted by a sharp increase in the number of foreign visitors to Japan after the easing of COVID-19 border restrictions, the data showed.

A travel surplus occurs when the amount of money foreign visitors spend in Japan exceeds what Japanese people spend overseas.

Nearly 1.5 million foreign nationals visited the country in February, while 537,700 Japanese left the country, according to data from the Japan National Tourism Organization.

