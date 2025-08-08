Japan's current account surplus grows 9% in 1st half of 2025

Export vehicles are parked at a pier in Yokohama in April.

Japan's current account surplus in the first half of 2025 rose 9.1 percent from a year earlier to 14.60 trillion yen, lifted by a smaller trade deficit and higher returns on foreign investments, government data showed Friday.

In the January-June period, the surplus in the current account balance, one of the widest gauges of international trade, hit the second-highest level for any half-year period since comparable data became available in 1985, the Finance Ministry said.

The goods trade deficit shrank 28.9 percent from the previous year to 1.76 trillion yen, as exports climbed 2.3 percent to 51.86 trillion yen, led by increased shipments of semiconductor manufacturing equipment and automobiles.

Imports also grew 0.9 percent to 53.62 trillion yen, driven by a rise in purchases of pharmaceutical products and communication devices, the ministry said in a preliminary report.

Although U.S. President Donald Trump began imposing higher tariffs on imports from Japan and other trading partners during the reporting period, their impact on the latest data was unclear as overall exports increased, a ministry official said.

Among other key components, primary income, which reflects how much Japan earned from overseas investments, expanded 3.3 percent to a record 20.77 trillion yen, driven by increased dividends from offshore subsidiaries in sectors such as finance, insurance and telecommunications.

The services trade deficit shrank 30.9 percent to 1.38 trillion yen, helped by a surge in the travel surplus, which stood at 3.61 trillion yen, a record high for any half-year period.

Around 21.52 million foreign travelers visited Japan in January to June, up 21.0 percent year on year, according to the ministry.

A surplus in the travel balance means that spending in Japan by foreign visitors exceeded the amount spent overseas by residents of Japan.

In June alone, the country logged a 1.35 trillion yen current account surplus.

