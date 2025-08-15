Japan's economy grows annualized real 1.0% in April-June

Japan's economy grew an annualized real 1.0 percent in the April-June period, marking the fifth consecutive quarterly expansion, helped in part by solid capital investment, though weak consumer spending continued to drag on growth, government data showed Friday.

In the second quarter of 2025, gross domestic product adjusted for inflation increased 0.3 percent from the January-March period. GDP is the total value of goods and services produced in a country.

The GDP data for the first quarter was revised up to 0.1 percent growth from an earlier estimate of a contraction, the Cabinet Office said.

During the reporting period, U.S. President Donald Trump began imposing heftier levies on imports from trading partners, raising concern about the negative impact on Japan's export-reliant economy.

Capital investment rose 1.3 percent from the previous quarter, up for the fifth straight quarter, the office said in its preliminary report.

Exports rose 2.0 percent from the previous quarter and imports, which weigh on GDP, gained 0.6 percent.

Among other key components, private consumption, which accounts for more than half of economic activity, edged up 0.2 percent, with rising prices of food and other daily necessities hurting consumer sentiment.

Nominal GDP increased 1.3 percent from the January-March period, or at an annualized rate of 5.1 percent.

© KYODO