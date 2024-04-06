Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's February household spending falls 0.5%, down for 12th month

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's household spending in February fell 0.5 percent from a year earlier, declining for the 12th consecutive month, as warm temperatures reduced utility bills, according to government data.

Households of two or more people spent an average of 279,868 yen, it said, with spending also dented by prolonged price hikes. Excluding the impact of one additional day in a leap year compared with the previous year, spending shed 2.7 percent.

Expenditures on energy and water bills dropped 18.6 percent, down for the fifth straight month, as spending on electricity and gas fell amid warm weather, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.

Outlays on furniture and household products dropped 2.0 percent, led by durable items such as stoves and heaters.

Spending including social expenses dropped 4.8 percent, while transport and communication expenses decreased 1.1 percent, affected by a halt in production and shipping of cars following safety test rigging at Toyota Motor Corp. group firms.

Meanwhile, spending on food, which accounts for about 30 percent of household expenditures, climbed 2.0 percent, marking the first rise in 17 months, driven by an increase in dining out and purchases of beverages.

Excluding the leap year effect, however, purchases of food decreased 0.8 percent, reflecting people's reluctance to spend amid inflation.

The data is a key indicator of private consumption, which accounts for more than half of the country's gross domestic product.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Spending is down!

Why is that?

Isn’t the plummeting yen helping Japanese people?

Aren’t stock market highs leading to more disposable income?

Aren’t those overseas workers enjoying their new found fortune by splurging out and conspicuously consuming?

Aren't taxes being reduced to give the citizens more financial freedom?

Nevermind, it’s cherry blossom season…

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

Excluding the leap year effect, however, purchases of food decreased 0.8 percent, reflecting people's reluctance to spend amid inflation.

People are reluctant bto spend amid inflation? well that's news since we were fed for decades the LDP expert economic opinions that people weren't spending during the deflation years as they " held off purchases in expectation of further price falls" and we needed the almighty inflation to fix that. Now we are told the opposite? Does it mean we were told BS govt propaganda all those years? My my, who would have thought.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

