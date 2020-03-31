Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
Photo: REUTERS file
Japan's Feb jobless rate flat at 2.4%; virus impact yet to appear in data

TOKYO

Japan's unemployment rate in February was unchanged from the previous month at 2.4 percent, remaining low due to the country's labor shortage, with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic yet to appear in the data, government figures showed Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed people in the reporting month rose 20,000, or 1.2 percent, from January to 1.66 million, mainly due to an increase in the number of people who quit their jobs involuntarily, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

Among them, 730,000 people voluntarily left their jobs, up 10,000 from a month earlier, 410,000 were laid off, up 40,000, and 390,000 were new job seekers, down 10,000.

A ministry official told reporters that declines in the numbers of nonregular workers in such fields as the manufacturing sector are likely to have affected the overall jobless rate. Nonregular positions were notably reduced at auto-related firms, whose business circumstances worsened due to the prolonged U.S.-China trade war.

Maintaining the ministry's view that Japan's employment situation "has been steadily improving," the official said the impact of the coronavirus outbreak did not affect the figures in the reporting month, but that the government will "keep watching the impact closely."

Before seasonal adjustment, the number of people in work grew for the 86th straight month from year-before levels, up 350,000 to 66.91 million in February. Of those, 29.73 million were women, up 280,000 from a year earlier.

The percentage of the working-age population between 15 and 64 years old with jobs rose 0.5 point from a year earlier to 77.7 percent. The ratio for women with jobs in that age group grew 0.7 point to 70.9 percent, while that for men was 84.3 percent, up 0.3 point.

Separate data from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare showed that the job availability ratio in February stood at 1.45, down from 1.49 in January. The ratio means there were 145 job openings for every 100 job seekers.

