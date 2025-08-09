Japan's household spending rises in June for 2nd straight month

Japan's household spending in June rose a real 1.3 percent from a year earlier, up for the second straight month, driven by auto purchases and electricity bills, while spending on food declined.

Households of two or more people spent an average of 295,419 yen in the reporting month, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said, indicating that the negative impact of higher U.S. tariffs on domestic consumption has yet to materialize.

By category, spending on transportation and communications climbed 8.6 percent, rebounding after slower shipments in June last year following output suspensions imposed by some automakers due to irregularities in certification applications for certain models.

Expenditures on food dropped 2.1 percent, down for the first time in three months, led by a 12.1 percent decline in spending on rice as people bought less or chose cheaper brands after releases from government stockpiles earlier this year.

Spending on energy and water rose 6.3 percent, due in part to increased use of air conditioners during the summer heat. Outlays on housing, including repair and maintenance costs for kitchens and sinks, jumped 11.6 percent, marking the first rise in three months.

The figure is a key indicator of private consumption, which makes up more than half of Japan's gross domestic product.

The average monthly income of salaried households with at least two members fell 1.3 percent in real, or inflation-adjusted, terms to 976,268 yen, while rising from the previous month as higher summer bonuses took effect, the ministry said.

The Japan Business Federation, also known as Keidanren, said separately that its final tally of summer bonuses found its member companies, mostly major firms, offered an average of 974,000 yen, up 3.44 percent from a year earlier and the highest since comparable data became available in 1981.

