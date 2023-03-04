Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People walk in the Shibuya district of Tokyo. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
business

Japan's job availability down in January for 1st time in over 2 years

TOKYO

Japan's job availability ratio fell in January for the first time in over two years, as more people sought jobs with better working conditions amid an economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, government data showed Friday.

The job-to-applicant ratio dropped 0.01 point from the previous month to 1.35, marking the first decline since August 2020, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said. The ratio means there were 135 job openings for every 100 job seekers.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate in the reporting month fell 0.1 point from December to 2.4 percent, the first improvement in two months, according to separate data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

The drop in the job availability ratio came as the number of people seeking work increased 0.6 percent from the previous month, while the number of jobs fell 0.1 percent.

Job offers in the information and communications sector decreased 7.3 percent from a year earlier, while those in construction firms shed 5.4 percent. But accommodation and restaurant services job offers grew 27.0 percent on the back of recovering tourism demand.

"Although companies are facing a labor shortage, soaring material prices have pressured their earnings, prompting them to hold off hiring," a labor ministry official said.

The total number of unemployed stood at a seasonally adjusted 1.67 million people in January, down 2.3 percent from the previous month, data from the internal affairs ministry showed.

Among them, 680,000 people voluntarily left their jobs, down 2.9 percent, while 420,000 people were dismissed, up 7.7 percent.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

