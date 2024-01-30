Japan's job availability in 2023 improves for 2nd year

Japan's average job availability ratio in 2023 rose 0.03 point from the previous year to 1.31, improving for the second straight year, reflecting a recovery in economic activity following the COVID-19 pandemic, government data showed Tuesday.

The improvement came amid higher demand in the hospitality sector, although the job-to-applicant ratio was below the pre-pandemic level of 1.60 in 2019, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

The ratio means there were 131 job openings for every 100 job seekers.

The slow recovery was attributable to caution about hiring in the construction and manufacturing sectors, with profits squeezed by rising raw material costs, according to the ministry.

Separate data showed the average unemployment rate in 2023 remained unchanged from the previous year at 2.6 percent, after deteriorating to 2.8 percent in 2020 and 2021, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

But the rate was higher than 2019 when it hit 2.4 percent, although the number of unemployed people fell for the second straight year to 1.78 million and the number of employed people grew for the third straight year to 67.47 million.

Compared with the previous year, the number of people dismissed by their employers dropped, but those who left their jobs voluntarily increased, suggesting more people were seeking jobs with better conditions following the coronavirus pandemic, an official at the internal affairs ministry said.

"The job situation seems to have steadied amid a normalization of economic activities as the pandemic stabilized last year," said Taro Saito, executive research fellow at the NLI Research Institute, pointing to a brisk return of employees in the accommodation and restaurant sector.

The number of those employed in the hospitality industry in December expanded for the 18th consecutive month, amid a return of inbound tourists, according to the ministry.

The removal of border controls by Japan last April has been pushing up the number of visitors, with the monthly figure of overseas visitors surpassing the pre-pandemic level for the first time in October.

By month, the job availability ratio in December edged down 0.01 point from November to 1.27.

Among industries cutting job offers in December, the manufacturing sector saw the sharpest drop of 10.5 percent from a year earlier, followed by 8.4 percent in the lifestyle and entertainment services sector, according to data from the labor ministry.

In contrast, job offers in scientific research, professional and technical services rose by 2.4 percent, while the medical and welfare sector saw an increase of 1.3 percent.

In December, the unemployment rate dipped 0.1 point to 2.4 percent from a month earlier, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

The total number of people with jobs in December fell 0.2 percent from a month earlier to a seasonally adjusted 67.63 million, while those who were unemployed sank 4.5 percent to 1.69 million, according to the internal affairs ministry.

Among them, 750,000 people left their jobs voluntarily, down 1.3 percent, while 380,000 people were dismissed, down 13.6 percent from the previous month.

