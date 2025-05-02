Japan's jobless rate in FY2024 falls to 2.5% amid labor shortage

Japan's average unemployment rate in fiscal 2024 fell 0.1 percentage point from a year earlier to 2.5 percent, marking the first improvement in two years, amid a labor shortage, government data showed Friday.

In the fiscal year through March, the number of unemployed people decreased 30,000 to 1.75 million and the number of those with jobs grew 370,000 to 67.93 million, the highest level since comparable data became available in 1953, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.

Among those not in work, the number of people dismissed by employers fell 20,000 from fiscal 2023 to 220,000.

The number of individuals who left their jobs voluntarily, typically in search of better opportunities, remained unchanged at 750,000.

A ministry official explained that job seekers were able to find new positions even after being laid off as the labor shortage persists.

In March alone, the unemployment rate rose to 2.5 percent from 2.4 percent in the previous month, the ministry said.

Separate data showed the average job availability ratio in fiscal 2024 decreased 0.04 point from a year earlier to 1.25, marking the second consecutive year-on-year decline.

The ratio means there were 125 jobs available for every 100 job seekers, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

Despite the dip in the job openings data, Kisuke Yoshii, an economist at the Daiwa Institute of Research, said the labor market remained tight as the index was still above 1.00.

"The labor shortage has not changed, and such a situation is likely to persist," Yoshii said.

In March, the job availability ratio increased 0.02 point from February to 1.26, the labor ministry said.

By industry, there were 8.2 percent more new jobs in the information and communication sector than the same month last year, while accommodation and restaurant services saw a 3.3 percent increase.

However, new job openings declined 7.7 percent in the retail and wholesale sector and dropped 6.9 percent in lifestyle and entertainment services.

© KYODO