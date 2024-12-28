Japan unemployment rate, job availability ratio unchanged in November

Japan's unemployment rate was unchanged from the previous month at 2.5 percent in November, government data showed Friday, as those who left jobs voluntarily increased while new job seekers declined.

The job availability ratio was also unchanged from October at 1.25 in November, indicating there were 125 jobs available for every 100 job seekers, according to separate data.

The total number of people with jobs climbed 0.1 percent to a seasonally adjusted 68.08 million while those without jobs gained 0.6 percent to 1.72 million, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.

Of those not in work, the number of people who voluntarily left their jobs increased 5.7 percent to 740,000 while those who were seeking new jobs fell 6.4 percent to 440,000.

Individuals who ceased employment, including those who reached retirement age, increased 2.6 percent to 400,000, according to the ministry.

"More people left their jobs to look for better opportunities while some of the new job seekers seem to have found new work and left the job market," a ministry official said.

The job availability ratio remained unchanged as the number of available jobs rose 0.7 percent from the previous month and that of people who found work climbed 0.6 percent, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said.

Job openings are on the rise due to labor shortages, but an increasing number of people are searching for better-paying jobs as they endeavor to offset higher inflation, according to the ministry.

By industry, there were 2.0 percent more new job offers in the transportation and postal service sector than a year earlier. The retail and wholesale sector also saw a 0.9 percent increase.

In contrast, new job openings dropped 12.2 percent in hotel and restaurant services and fell 6.4 percent in education.

