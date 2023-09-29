Japan's jobless rate unchanged at 2.7% in August

Japan's unemployment rate stood at 2.7 percent in August, unchanged from the previous month, as a decline in the number of laid-off workers was offset by an increase in employees leaving jobs to seek higher pay and better working conditions.

The job availability ratio was unchanged from July at 1.29, indicating there were 129 job openings for every 100 job seekers, according to separate data.

The number of people with jobs rose 0.1 percent to a seasonally adjusted 67.5 million, while the number of unemployed people increased 0.5 percent to 1.85 million, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

People who left their jobs voluntarily grew a seasonally adjusted 8.1 percent from the previous month, while those who were dismissed or retired dropped 12.2 percent, the ministry said.

The number of unemployed woman fell 50,000 to 760,000, while that of men rose 50,000 to 1.09 million.

The number of workers in the retail and wholesale sector increased 2.1 percent from a year earlier to 10.55 million, while employees in the hotel and restaurant sector rose 4.1 percent to 4.05 million on an unadjusted basis.

In contrast, those working for finance and insurance firms fell 9.3 percent to 1.46 million. The number of employees in the real estate and leasing sector declined 9.6 percent to 1.32 million.

According to separate data from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, job openings in the hotel and restaurant sector rose 9.8 percent from a year earlier, while those in the education sector grew 8.4 percent.

An official of the ministry said the labor market is continuing to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, citing worker shortages in multiple industries.

