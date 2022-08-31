Japan's July job availability improves for 7th straight month

Japan's job availability ratio improved for the seventh consecutive month in July, as services-related firms moved to secure workers during the summer holidays without coronavirus restrictions despite a resurgence of infections, government data showed Tuesday.

The job-to-applicant ratio rose 0.02 point from the previous month to 1.29, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said. The ratio means there were 129 job openings for every 100 job seekers.

The number of job offers climbed 0.8 percent from the previous month, notably increasing in the accommodation and food service sectors. The number of job seekers declined 1.2 percent, according to the labor ministry.

Separate data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed Tuesday that the seasonally adjusted jobless rate in the reporting month stood at 2.6 percent, unchanged from May.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the total number of unemployed people in July decreased 40,000, or 2.2 percent, from the previous month to 1.76 million, the internal affairs ministry data showed.

Among them, 750,000 people voluntarily left their jobs, up 2.7 percent from the previous month, while 430,000 were laid off, down 6.5 percent.

The number of people temporarily absent from work jumped to 2.58 million in July from 1.57 million in the previous month amid the resurgence of COVID-19 cases, the data showed.

The latest data showed the total number of people in work declined by 20,000 to 67.55 million from a year earlier on an unadjusted basis.

By industry, the number of people working in the wholesale and retail, and construction sectors declined significantly in July from a year earlier, falling 3.1 percent and 3.0 percent, respectively.

In contrast, employment in the information and communications sector expanded 12.0 percent, while the number of jobs in the lifestyle and entertainment services sector grew 5.3 percent.

Yoshiki Shinke, a senior executive economist at the Dai-ichi Life Research Institute, pointed out that the impact on the labor market of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases was not as severe as previous waves of the pandemic, when the government imposed restrictions on businesses and the movement of people.

"The effects of rising material prices (driven by Russia's invasion of Ukraine) and possible recessions in overseas economies need to be monitored closely," Shinke said.

© KYODO