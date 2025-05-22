Japan's real wages fall 0.5% in FY2024; down for 3rd straight year

Japan's monthly average real wages fell 0.5 percent in the fiscal year ended March, marking the third consecutive yearly decline, government data showed Thursday, as pay growth continued to lag behind rising prices.

The decrease was slower than the 2.2 percent drop in fiscal 2023, which was the biggest since fiscal 2014, reflecting a sharp increase in nominal wages, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

In nominal terms, average monthly wages, including bonuses, grew 3.0 percent to 349,388 yen in fiscal 2024, rising for the fourth straight year and reaching the highest level in 33 years, according to the ministry.

But the wage increases failed to offset higher inflation. Consumer prices, excluding housing costs, that are used to calculate the pay data, expanded 3.5 percent, exceeding 3 percent for the third consecutive year and outpacing the rise in nominal wages.

In fiscal 2024, inflation-adjusted wages at workplaces with five or more employees increased year-on-year only when bonuses were paid in June, July, November and December, despite the government's push to achieve wage growth exceeding inflation.

Last week, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's government set a five-year goal for annual real wage growth of 1 percent across Japan, focusing on small and medium-sized enterprises that account for a large share of Japan's workforce.

In March alone, real wages, a barometer of consumer purchasing power, dropped 1.8 percent from the year before, revised up from a 2.1 percent decline in a preliminary report released earlier this month.

