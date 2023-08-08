Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: alexsl/iStock
business

Japan's real wages fall in June for 15th month under inflation

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's real wages in June fell 1.6 percent from a year earlier, declining for the 15th straight month, as salary increases failed to keep up with accelerating inflation, government data showed Tuesday.

The drop in inflation-adjusted wages reflected higher food, energy and other prices on the back of Russia's war in Ukraine, offsetting the impact of the sharpest growth in 30 years at this year's pay negotiations.

Nominal wages, the average total cash earnings per worker, including base and overtime pay, rose 2.3 percent to 462,040 yen ($3,200), increasing for the 18th consecutive month, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

"We will likely see the effect of wage increases by companies gradually," a labor ministry official said.

Major Japanese companies offered wage hikes of 3.58 percent on average at annual wage negotiations earlier in the year, the highest increase in three decades, in the face of repeated calls by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for pay rises to cope with inflation.

Consumer inflation, however, accelerated by more than 4 percent at one stage this year and remains above 3 percent. The internal affairs ministry said last month that the rate was up 3.3 percent from a year earlier, driven by surging food and household goods prices.

Separate data showed inflation continued to pressure consumption in June, with the nation's household spending in that month down 4.2 percent from a year earlier, declining for the fourth consecutive month.

Households of two or more people spent an average of 275,545 yen, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said. On a nominal basis, household spending fell by 0.5 percent.

By category, spending on furniture and home appliances such as air conditioners and washing machines plummeted 17.6 percent from a year earlier, while medical care expenditures plunged 8.5 percent, according to the internal affairs ministry.

"The removal of COVID restrictions by the government led to a decline of stay-at-home demand...at a time when prices are increasing," an internal affairs ministry official said.

In May, the country downgraded the legal status of COVID-19 to the same category as seasonal influenza, marking a major shift in its approach after three years of dealing with the novel coronavirus.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn extra income and help improve medical research as a clinical study participant!

Women in Japan struggle for proper health care. Join our information session to receive a free health checkup with no additional commitment.

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

But corporate profits are at all times high, and the PM is jet-setting from junket to junket.

Everything that matters is well.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

An Introduction to Sushi and Sashimi

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for August 7 – 13

Savvy Tokyo

5 Lakes to Visit in Japan This Summer (or at Any Time)

GaijinPot Blog

Let’s Play: 5 More Games for Learning Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sunflower Season: 5 Splendid Himawari Gardens in the Tokyo Area

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

Isaki-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Get Your Creative Juices Flowing with English Friendly Art Workshops Around Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Get One Step Closer to Your Fitness Goals with AC Fit Kojimachi Studio

GaijinPot Blog

Yonago Beaches

GaijinPot Travel

Keya Kurotatsu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Lost and Laughing: 5 Embarrassing Stories of Tourists in Japan

GaijinPot Blog