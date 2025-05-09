 Japan Today
Japan's real wages in March fall 2.1% on year, down for 3rd month

TOKYO

Japan's real wages in March fell 2.1 percent from a year earlier, marking the third consecutive monthly decline, as income growth continued to fall behind price hikes, government data showed Friday.

Nominal wages, or the average total monthly cash earnings per worker including base and overtime pay, increased 2.1 percent to 308,572 yen, rising for the 39th straight month, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said.

But consumer prices, used to calculate the pay data, grew 4.2 percent in the reporting month, driven by higher rice and other food prices, although the pace slowed from a 4.3 percent rise in February, according to the ministry.

Separate data showed the country's household spending in March rose a real 2.1 percent from the year before.

Households of two or more people spent an average of 339,232 yen in the reporting month, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

The data is a key indicator of private consumption, which accounts for more than half of Japan's gross domestic product.

Not o ly for 3 months, but more like for 5 years, month after month. This coincided exactly when the time the JPY currency crashed, or was made weak on purpose by the government.

And that is the reasons the corporations made record profits in those past 5 years, profits they NEVER reinvested in their working force...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

