 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock/alexsl
business

Japan's real wages in November fall 2.8% on year; down for 11th month

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's real wages in November fell 2.8 percent from a year earlier, marking the 11th consecutive month of decline and the sharpest drop since last January, as pay growth continued to lag behind rising prices, government data showed Thursday.

Inflation-adjusted wages dropped as a 3.3 percent rise in consumer prices more than offset a 0.5 percent increase in nominal wages to 310,202 yen ($1,980), the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said.

Food and energy prices have remained elevated, keeping real wages -- a key gauge of consumer purchasing power -- in negative territory for nearly a year, even as nominal wages have grown for 47 straight months.

Nominal wage growth slowed from a revised 2.5 percent rise in October, dragged down by a 17.0 percent drop in special earnings, which a ministry official described as a "volatile component."

The Bank of Japan will be closely watching this spring's wage negotiations as a key indicator for deciding the pace of future interest rate increases, after implementing a hike to a 30-year high last month.

The official did not provide an assessment of the outlook for real wages, saying December data would better reflect winter bonuses.

In 2024, real wages posted year-on-year increases in June, July, November and December, when summer and winter bonuses are typically paid.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embassy officials visit Fukui — and find more than they expected

Earlier this month, the Fukui Prefectural Government Tokyo Office hosted a two-day tour for staff of overseas institutions based in Tokyo. The participants included senior staff from the embassies of Ecuador, Colombia, Myanmar and Laos, along with a journalist from Taiwan’s Global News.

Discover more about the two-day route in Fukui beyond the usual tourist circuit

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 6 – 12)

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

10 Japanese Books About Cats You Can Read in English

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Candied Kumquat Recipe: The Tiniest Citrus Fruit With An Edible Peel

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 6 – 12)

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

A Year Worth Of Monthly Date Ideas in Japan For All Ages

Savvy Tokyo

The J-Find Visa: Japan’s New Path for Job Seekers and Entrepreneurs

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

HachiKita Highlands Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Meet Cynthia Usui, A Career Break Advocate & Chief Empowerment Officer of Sekaia Inc.

Savvy Tokyo

Kobe Luminarie

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Japan Trends 2025: What Changed and What’s Shaping 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Harunire Terrace

GaijinPot Travel