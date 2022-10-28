Japan September job availability improves for 9th straight month

Japan's job availability ratio improved for the ninth consecutive month in September as employers looked to hire in preparation for a rebound in inbound tourism sparked by the removal of the nation's pandemic-related daily arrival cap, government data showed Friday.

The job-to-applicant ratio rose 0.02 point from the previous month to 1.34, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said. The ratio means there were 134 job openings for every 100 job seekers.

Separate data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed Friday that the seasonally adjusted jobless rate in the reporting month rose 0.1 point to 2.6 percent from August, the first rise in four months.

The increase in the unemployment rate reflects "people voluntarily leaving work for better working conditions. Another reason could be the abating coronavirus pandemic situation," an official at the internal ministry said at a briefing.

Japan's economy has been recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, with the borders reopened to individual foreign tourists amid receding worries about infections.

Last month, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said his government would remove the cap on daily arrivals on Oct. 11 and restart short-term visa-free travel for people coming from 68 countries and regions.

When announcing the termination of its strict COVID-19 border controls, some of the most stringent among the world's major economies, he also said the government will start a subsidy program to help promote domestic tourism.

"The easing of border control measures and the travel subsidy program were some of the factors that led to the rise in the job-to-applicant ratio," said Koya Miyamae, a senior economist at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

Miyamae said the rising trend is likely to continue, noting, "As the novel coronavirus pandemic recedes, a recovery in economic activities leads to more shortages of workers."

The number of job offers was up 0.9 percent, led by a solid rise in the accommodation and restaurant sectors. The number of job seekers declined 0.8 percent, according to the labor ministry.

The hotel and restaurant industry marked the sharpest increase in job openings, up 29.5 percent from a year earlier, followed by a 22.3 percent jump in offers by entertainment, tourism and other service providers and a 12.7 percent increase in those by wholesalers and retailers.

The construction industry saw the sharpest fall of 0.8 percent amid rising prices of oil and materials.

The unemployment rate rose as the total number of unemployed people in September increased by 80,000, or 4.6 percent, from the previous month to 1.83 million on a seasonally adjusted basis, data from the internal ministry showed.

Among the 1.83 million, 730,000 people voluntarily left their jobs, up 5.8 percent from the previous month.

Japan was hit by a seventh wave of coronavirus infections this summer, but it peaked in September.

The number of people temporarily absent from work decreased sharply to 1.94 million from 2.68 million in September, including those who tested positive for the virus and close contacts who had to stay home, according to the internal affairs ministry.

© KYODO