Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Takara Holdings invests in sake startup to boost U.S. sales

0 Comments
OSAKA

Japan's alcoholic beverage maker Takara Holdings Inc said Wednesday it has taken a stake in a Japanese sake startup with special processing techniques for 500 million yen to cooperate in brewing for its U.S. business.

Sake brewery Wakaze, established in 2016 in Yamagata Prefecture, aims to expand its sales outside Japan by utilizing Takara's overseas sales networks. The alcohol producer did not clarify how much of a stake it now holds in the startup.

At a brewery in the suburbs of Paris, Wakaze uses French hard water, cooking rice and wine yeast to create sake that meets local needs. Soft water and sake rice are used in traditional sake brewing process.

Takara Holding aims to use Wakaze's techniques at its U.S. brewery to create sake tailored for local needs.

"We will combine our traditional methods with Wakaze's innovative techniques to spread new Japanese sake's appeal to the world," Mutsumi Kimura, president of Takara Holdings, said at a press conference.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

5 Best Museums in Japan for Fashion Lovers

GaijinPot Blog

Recipe: Amazake Purin For The Japanese New Year

Savvy Tokyo

How to Save Money While Traveling Around Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo/Yokohama: The Keihin-Tohoku Line

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo Hospitals and Clinics Welcoming Birth Partners

Savvy Tokyo

The Savvy Tokyo Guide to Marriage in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Frosty Petals: Introducing Five Japanese Winter Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 9-15

Savvy Tokyo

Events

5 More Things in Japan Gone for Good

GaijinPot Blog

events

Happy New Year To Our Readers

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog

A Guide to Fruit Picking in Japan

GaijinPot Blog