Japan's top court backs lower pay for nonregular employees

Japan's top court rejected Tuesday the provision of bonus and retirement payments to nonregular employees, saying different treatment from regular employees was not unreasonable in two closely watched cases on their pay gaps.
The Supreme Court's No. 3 Petty Bench overturned what was then a landmark high court ruling awarding a former female employee of Osaka Medical College some 1.09 million yen, mostly in unpaid bonuses.
Separately, the bench also upended a similar ruling that partly granted retirement payments to former employees on fixed-term contracts with Metro Commerce, a subsidiary of Tokyo Metro Co which runs the capital's subway system.
The rulings come as a major disappointment for the growing population of nonregular workers in Japan that has topped 20 million out of all employees totaling 56 million, according to latest government data for August.
The government has set a policy of equal pay for equal work but critics say it is unclear to what extent it prevents different treatment of nonregular and regular workers. Many regular workers with indefinite-term contracts in Japan are paid bonuses twice a year and are entitled to substantial payments at the retirement age of 60.
Unreasonable gaps in treatment between fixed-term and indefinite-term employees are prohibited under a law that took effect in 2013.
In both cases, the top court admitted there may be cases where pay disparities should be deemed unreasonable, based on the nature and purposes of the payment.
In filing her case in 2015 against the medical college in Osaka Prefecture, the woman in her 50s argued it is unreasonable that she received no bonuses despite doing almost the same work as regular employees.
The woman, hired in January 2013 under a one-year renewable contract on an hourly wage, worked almost full time doing clerical work such as managing the schedules of teachers, according to the district and high court rulings. Her contract was not renewed in 2016.
Justice Yuko Miyazaki, who presided over the panel of five justices to reach its decision by consensus, said giving no bonus to a per-hour worker tasked with light work and subject to no job rotation does not constitute the unreasonable disparity the law prohibits.
Instead of the Osaka High Court ruling in February last year, which judged that bonuses for per-hour jobs should be no less than 60 percent of those paid to regular workers, she was given 50,000 yen in compensation for being not granted paid summer holidays.
In the other case filed in 2014 against Metro Commerce by Setsuko Hikita, 70, and three female colleagues who had worked at its kiosks, Justice Keiichi Hayashi also cited gaps in their job duties with regular workers, but one of the justices offered a contrary opinion.
The Tokyo High Court had ruled in February last year that two of the contract workers who had worked for about a decade should receive at least one-fourth of the retirement money compared to regular workers under the same conditions.© KYODO
Freddy Freeway
Soon enough everyone will be nonregular. Will Covid-19 even notice?
Mark
""The rulings come as a major disappointment for the growing population of nonregular workers in Japan that has topped 20 million out of all employees totaling 56 million, according to latest government data for August.""
A SAD day for 35.7% of the working Japanese force. Just because they are unable or companies will NOT even give them a full time regular employee jobs does NOT in anyways mean they should be paid less, this is a game employers play and exploit the system.
Appeal this court if possible Or start over again till you win.
CAPTAIN
This is unfair. Most of the time there is no distinction between regular and non regular workers. It is unreasonable to imagine a situation where a Japanese non regular worker refusing to do a job they are assigned just because they are not regular workers. They are all the same set of cogs in the machine.
u_s__reamer
Judges won't walk in the shoes of workers; they have their own career prospects to consider and are more concerned with feathering their own retirement nests.
MarkX
It's not like these employees have a choice these days. It is either take the contract position, or there is no work. They then live up to their part of the contract, but the companies, and now the supreme court feel they do no need to be compensated fairly. Just another example of how Japan is moving backwards in regards to workers rights!
Capuchin
A disappointing decision. This will only encourage more companies hire people on short term fixed contracts to save money and shirk their responsibilities as employees.
More Japanese people need to refuse to work free overtime and unreasonable hours for companies who take everything and offer nothing.
I hope we see a generational shift as younger people wakeup to the fact that they owe nothing to companies that seek to merely exploit them and then discard them.
Do the hustle
Lower than low? How low can you go?
Ah, Japan! The world’s third largest economy. It is also the world’s largest shrinking violet! More taxes, increased health insurance and pension premiums with deceasing salaries. Get out of Japan while you still can!
kurisupisu
Japan has embraced the gig economy where it is possible to work and just about to survive, but only barely.
Banzai!
sf2k
serfdom continues
Yubaru
And Japan Inc is looking to become more attractive to foreign workers?????
I just spit my coffee up on my keyboard!