Japan's U.S. exports fall 10% in July

Japan's exports to the United States dropped 10.1 percent in July from a year earlier to 1.73 trillion yen, falling for the fourth straight month, as the value of auto shipments slumped after President Donald Trump imposed higher tariffs, government data showed Wednesday.

The trade surplus with the United States shrank 23.9 percent to 585.1 billion yen, dragged down by a 28.4 percent plunge in auto exports, while imports edged down 0.8 percent to 1.14 trillion yen, the Finance Ministry said in a preliminary report.

Globally, Japan's trade deficit in the reporting month shrank 81.3 percent to 117.5 billion yen, as the value of imports dropped sharply due to lower crude oil and coal prices.

Overall exports fell 2.6 percent to 9.36 trillion yen, marking the third straight monthly drop, and imports decreased 7.5 percent to 9.48 trillion yen, down for the first time in two months.

Trump raised vehicle levies by 25 percentage points to 27.5 percent in April as part of higher duties imposed on a wide range of products, dealing a heavy blow to Japan's auto sector, for which the United States is a key market.

In late July, Tokyo and Washington agreed to cut the rate to 15 percent, though when it will take effect remains unclear.

Among other items shipped to the United States, automobile parts fell 17.4 percent and semiconductor-making devices plunged 31.3 percent.

"U.S.-bound exports are likely to remain sluggish," as a 15 percent tariff on vehicles will be imposed even after the rate is reduced, said Yuichi Kodama, chief economist at Meiji Yasuda Research Institute.

The decline in exports in value terms may narrow if Japanese automakers pass on tariff costs and raise prices in the U.S. market, but such a move could lead to a decline in sales and shipments may drop further on a volume basis, Kodama added.

In July, vehicle shipments to the world's largest economy fell 3.2 percent in volume.

"With the Chinese economy likely to slow, Japan's exports are expected to remain lackluster into next year," he said.

With China, Japan remained in the red for the 52nd consecutive month, logging a deficit of 609.2 billion yen, shrinking 4.8 percent from the year before.

China-bound exports fell 3.5 percent to 1.6 trillion yen and imports declined 3.9 percent to 2.21 trillion yen.

Japan's trade surplus with the rest of Asia, including China, jumped 3.6-fold to 478.5 billion yen, remaining in the black for the sixth consecutive month.

Japan posted a trade deficit of 278 billion yen with the European Union, remaining in the red for the 18th straight month.

