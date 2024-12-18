 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan's trade deficit shrinks 85.5% in November on chip equipment exports

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's trade deficit in November shrank 85.5 percent from a year earlier to 117.62 billion yen, government data showed Wednesday, as exports hit a record for the month due to strong semiconductor-related demand.

Japan's trade balance remained in the red for the fifth consecutive month, although overall exports rose 3.8 percent to 9.15 trillion yen, up for the second consecutive month, according to the Finance Ministry's preliminary report.

Major items boosting exports were chip-making equipment to Taiwan and nonferrous metals to China, the ministry said.

Japan's imports decreased 3.8 percent from a year earlier to 9.27 trillion yen, the first fall in eight months, due to weakening demand for crude oil from Saudi Arabia and electronics parts from Taiwan.

The decline in imports is a one-off attributable to decreased demand for heating oil among households due to unseasonably warm weather during the reporting month, said Koki Akimoto, an economist at Daiwa Institute of Research.

"It is unclear whether the imports will continue falling" to contribute to further reducing the trade deficit in the future, he said.

Japan had a 664.03 billion yen trade surplus with the United States, down 17.2 percent from a year earlier, as exports fell 8.0 percent to 1.67 trillion yen and imports edged down 0.6 percent to 1.01 trillion yen.

With China, Japan remained in the red for the 44th straight month, logging a deficit of 682.00 billion yen, up 4.2 percent, with China-bound shipments climbing 4.1 percent to 1.66 trillion yen and imports gaining 4.2 percent to 2.34 trillion yen.

Japan had a trade surplus of 360.52 billion yen with Asia, including China, remaining in the black for the 10th straight month, as exports rose 8.9 percent and imports dipped 0.2 percent.

The country was in the red for the 10th straight month with the European Union, logging a trade deficit of 210.19 billion yen as exports dropped 12.5 percent and imports decreased 5.4 percent.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

An Unforgettable Journey in Akita

Discover winter adventures: a ski resort with majestic views, tranquil hot springs and vibrant cultural traditions

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Ink & Passion: Modern Women Writers Who Changed Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The Best Ski Resorts Near Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Festive Facts About Japanese Christmas Cake

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Worried That Your Kids Could Be Losing Tradition After Living Abroad?

Savvy Tokyo

Why Americans In Japan Must File US Taxes

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

7 Japanese Nomikai Don’ts To Keep in Mind

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “My Boyfriend Suddenly Changed” & “I Thought He Liked Me”

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Appi Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

10 Tips For Going To A Modern Japanese Wedding

GaijinPot Blog