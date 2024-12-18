Japan's trade deficit shrinks 85.5% in November on chip equipment exports

Japan's trade deficit in November shrank 85.5 percent from a year earlier to 117.62 billion yen, government data showed Wednesday, as exports hit a record for the month due to strong semiconductor-related demand.

Japan's trade balance remained in the red for the fifth consecutive month, although overall exports rose 3.8 percent to 9.15 trillion yen, up for the second consecutive month, according to the Finance Ministry's preliminary report.

Major items boosting exports were chip-making equipment to Taiwan and nonferrous metals to China, the ministry said.

Japan's imports decreased 3.8 percent from a year earlier to 9.27 trillion yen, the first fall in eight months, due to weakening demand for crude oil from Saudi Arabia and electronics parts from Taiwan.

The decline in imports is a one-off attributable to decreased demand for heating oil among households due to unseasonably warm weather during the reporting month, said Koki Akimoto, an economist at Daiwa Institute of Research.

"It is unclear whether the imports will continue falling" to contribute to further reducing the trade deficit in the future, he said.

Japan had a 664.03 billion yen trade surplus with the United States, down 17.2 percent from a year earlier, as exports fell 8.0 percent to 1.67 trillion yen and imports edged down 0.6 percent to 1.01 trillion yen.

With China, Japan remained in the red for the 44th straight month, logging a deficit of 682.00 billion yen, up 4.2 percent, with China-bound shipments climbing 4.1 percent to 1.66 trillion yen and imports gaining 4.2 percent to 2.34 trillion yen.

Japan had a trade surplus of 360.52 billion yen with Asia, including China, remaining in the black for the 10th straight month, as exports rose 8.9 percent and imports dipped 0.2 percent.

The country was in the red for the 10th straight month with the European Union, logging a trade deficit of 210.19 billion yen as exports dropped 12.5 percent and imports decreased 5.4 percent.

