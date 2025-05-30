Japan's unemployment rate, job availability ratio unchanged in April

Japan's unemployment rate in April remained unchanged from the previous month at 2.5 percent as many sectors continue to face worker shortages, government data showed Friday.

The job availability ratio was also unchanged from March at 1.26 in the reporting month, meaning there were 126 jobs available for every 100 job seekers, according to separate data.

The number of employed people decreased by 40,000, or 0.1 percent, to a seasonally adjusted 68.04 million in April, marking the third consecutive monthly decline, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.

Meanwhile, the number of unemployed people rose by 30,000, or 1.7 percent, to 1.76 million, up for the second consecutive month.

A ministry official said the number of jobless individuals was small and only had a limited impact on the unemployment rate, adding that labor market conditions remained tight.

Of those not in work, 460,000 people left workplaces involuntarily, up 12.2 percent from March, while 740,000 left their jobs voluntarily, down 3.9 percent.

The number of people seeking new jobs climbed 11.1 percent to 500,000, the ministry said.

Separate data from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare showed that new job offers in information and communication surged 9.0 percent from a year earlier, followed by services with an 8.3 percent increase.

In contrast, the number of new jobs in the lifestyle and entertainment services sector in April was down 4.4 percent from a year earlier. The hotel and restaurant sector saw a 1.8 percent drop.

