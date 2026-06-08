Japan's April current account surplus at ¥3.91 tril on overseas returns

Japan posted a current account surplus of 3.91 trillion yen ($24.4 billion) in April, thanks to returns from robust overseas investments and rises in exports, the Finance Ministry said Monday.

The surplus surged 64.9 percent from a year earlier as increases in returns on foreign investments by Japanese financial institutions and trading houses expanded, the Finance Ministry said in a preliminary report.

A ministry official said the April data reflected falls in Japan's exports to the Middle East and imports from the region, both shedding over 55 percent year over year, as well as a 20 percent decline in the number of travelers from the area.

But it is hard to say how the Middle East conflict, stemming from the launch of U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran in late February, impacted the overall figure, the official said.

Primary income, which reflects how much Japan earned from overseas investments, rose 15.3 percent from a year earlier to 4.21 trillion yen, it said.

Among other key components, the goods trade balance swung to black with a surplus of 395.7 billion yen compared to a deficit of 700 million yen the previous year.

Exports expanded 13.9 percent to 10.11 trillion yen and imports rose 9.5 percent to 9.71 trillion yen.

The current account balance is one of the widest gauges of international trade.

© KYODO