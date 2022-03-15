Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan asks UAE to help stabilize crude oil markets

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan asked the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday to make "proactive contributions" as a major oil producer, and the two agreed to work closely to help stabilize surging crude oil prices triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

After a phone call with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Kishida told reporters that Japan and the UAE -- a nonpermanent member of the U.N. Security Council -- will also seek closer coordination in responding to the crisis in Ukraine.

The UAE is a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and is a major exporter, along with Saudi Arabia, to resource-scarce Japan. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Japan-UAE diplomatic relations.

"I asked for the UAE's proactive contributions as an OPEC member," Kishida told reporters after his roughly 15-minute call.

"The presence of the UAE is big when it comes to stabilizing global crude oil markets," he said, without revealing whether he had asked for an output increase.

Russia is one of the world's major crude oil and natural gas producers and the war in Ukraine has heightened geopolitical risks and supply concerns.

Surging crude oil and other commodity prices have raised alarm among policymakers in Japan, which relies on foreign nations for energy. To mitigate the impact of higher fuel costs, the government has increased its subsidies for wholesalers to lower gasoline prices.

The aggression in Ukraine by Russia, a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, has triggered international condemnation and a raft of economic and financial sanctions to hold Moscow accountable.

Kishida has said the "reckless" act of Russia has raised the need for a new framework for global order. He vowed at a ruling party convention on Sunday that his administration will "make its utmost" effort to reform the U.N. Security Council.

The UAE abstained from a vote on a U.S.-led resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, along with China and India. Russia vetoed it.

But the UAE voted for a resolution by the U.N. General Assembly demanding Russia immediately end its military offensive in Ukraine.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

International residents in Japan can open and manage multi-currency accounts. No branch visits required. Open an account today!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Ways Japan Influenced ‘Star Wars’

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

White Day: Payback For Your Valentine’s Investment

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Experience the Coastal Legacy and Natural Heart of Japan’s Kii Peninsula

GaijinPot Blog

Essential Things I’ve Learned From Raising Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Premium Instant Ramen Noodles on Convenience Store Shelves in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Chicken Katsu

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Early Spring: Cherry Blossoms and Plums in Kanagawa and Shizuoka

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top Family-Friendly Hanami Spots

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

8 Influential Women and Girls in Modern Japanese History

GaijinPot Blog