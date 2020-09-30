Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan automakers' August global output down 12% but recovery seen

0 Comments
TOKYO

Total global output by eight major Japanese automakers fell 12.1 percent in August from a year earlier to 1.87 million units, hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, but the pace of decline slowed as production in China recovered, data showed Tuesday.

The decline compared with a 14.1 percent drop in July. Toyota Motor Corp registered a smaller year-on-year fall than the previous month, while Suzuki Motor Corp reported the first rise in eight months.

Toyota produced 634,217 vehicles, down 6.7 percent. Despite August marking the eighth straight month of decline, the fall was smaller than the 10.2 percent drop in July, as Japan's largest automaker ramped up production in China and other overseas markets. Production in Japan totaled 202,691 vehicles, down 11.5 percent, according to Toyota.

Suzuki's global output totaled 209,792 units, up 1.3 percent, helped by an 11.1 percent expansion in India.

Honda Motor Co's output fell 6.4 percent to 389,481 vehicles. But in China, Honda marked its highest production for the month of August.

Nissan Motor Co built 304,739 vehicles, down 25.1 percent.

After taking a hit earlier this year from the novel coronavirus pandemic, economic activity has gradually resumed, with governments around the world seeking to keep the spread of the virus in check. The death toll from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, has topped 1 million globally, with over 33 million infections confirmed, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University in the United States.

Toyota's global sales decreased 10.6 percent to 720,765 vehicles, falling for the eighth straight month, with solid demand in China offset by weakness in Japan and North America.

Weak sales in North America, especially in the United States, pushed Nissan's global sales down 23.3 percent to 327,297 vehicles.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

8 Things You’ll Absolutely Miss After Leaving Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

5 Best Websites for Finding Japanese Tutors Online

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

Is Europe On Your Travel Bucket List? What Is ETIAS And How To Apply

Savvy Tokyo

Museums

TeamLab: Resonating Life in the Acorn Forest

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For October 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Fall 2020 Makeup Trends In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

GaijinPot’s Guide to Go To Travel

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

8 New Vegan Foodie Options In Tokyo 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet Of The Week #99: MyProtein Bars Found With Surprise Ingredient—Bugs

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Drag Shows You Can Watch Online from Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 38, 2020

GaijinPot Blog