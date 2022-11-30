Japanese automakers' October output rises 14% as pandemic impact eases

Major Japanese automakers' combined global output grew 14.4 percent to 2.11 million units in October from a year earlier as parts shortages prompted by the coronavirus pandemic receded, their data showed Tuesday.

Six of the eight automakers, or all but Nissan Motor Co.and Mitsubishi Motors Corp, reported increases in output, although it remains unclear whether they can sustain the uptrend amid a continued shortage of semiconductors and China's COVID-19 lockdowns.

Toyota Motor Corp said its global output grew 23.0 percent to 771,382 vehicles and its global sales climbed 22.8 percent to 832,373 units in October, both eclipsing the previous year's figures for a third consecutive month.

Honda Motor Co saw its October output rise 1.1 percent to 330,002 units, marking a fifth consecutive month of increase. Suzuki Motor Corp advanced 14.1 percent to 267,337 vehicles on the back of growth in its Indian production.

Subaru Corp's output soared 43.1 percent in the month to 88,457 units. The company said the impact of the shortage of parts using computer chips remains, but it has become smaller compared with the previous year.

Nissan's output was down 2.4 percent to 297,801 vehicles, falling below the previous year's output for the first time in four months.

Mitsubishi, whose output in Asia declined, said its global output in October also dropped 17.6 percent to 86,533.

The combined domestic output of the eight automakers climbed 36.1 percent to 655,459 units, while Honda and Mitsubishi reported a decline year-on-year.

Toyota's domestic output expanded 33.7 percent from a year earlier to 203,149 vehicles, while its overseas output rose 19.5 percent to 568,233 units, with Chinese production increasing 18.4 percent and North American production growing 16.2 percent.

Its domestic sales, including those of minivehicles, soared 34.3 percent to 113,723 units, and overseas sales rose 21.2 percent to 718,650 vehicles, with North American sales jumping 26.8 percent. The figures for overseas production and sales were both record highs for October.

