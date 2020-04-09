Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

3 Japanese carmakers plan temporary leave for 20,000 workers

TOKYO

Three Japanese carmakers are planning to put around 20,000 domestic workers on temporary leave due to prolonged output suspensions caused by the coronavirus outbreak, company sources said.

Nissan Motor Co, Mitsubishi Motors Corp and Mazda Motor Corp have already made workforce adjustments by encouraging some employees to take paid days off. But with uncertainty over when production will resume, the companies are stepping up efforts to further mitigate the impact from the disruptions.

Nissan is in talks with its labor union over a plan that would allow about 4,000 workers to stay home, but at reduced wages, while Mitsubishi Motors will apply a similar system to up to around 6,500 of its workers, the sources said.

Mazda introduced a similar plan late last month that will likely affect a portion of its 17,000 plant workers and administrative staff at its headquarters in Hiroshima Prefecture.

