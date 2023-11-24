Japan's core consumer prices rise 2.9% in October

Core consumer prices in Japan rose 2.9 percent in October from a year earlier, staying above the Bank of Japan's 2 percent target for the 19th straight month as products seeing price hikes continued to broaden, government data showed Friday.

The rise in the nationwide core consumer price index excluding volatile fresh food items followed a 2.8 percent increase in September.

Stripping away both energy and fresh food prices, so-called core-core CPI increased 4.0 percent, in a sign of persisting inflationary pressures.

BOJ board members have begun to express growing confidence in the prospect of attaining the inflation target in a "stable and sustainable" way as expectations rise for the momentum behind pay hikes to continue into next year.

Energy prices fell 8.7 percent, weighed down by government subsidies for lowering gasoline and other fuel costs to support households. The fall was smaller than the previous month's 11.7 percent.

Kerosene prices rose 4.8 percent and gasoline increased 5.0 percent.

Food prices, other than those of perishables, rose 7.6 percent and durable goods gained 3.2 percent.

Another boost to the index was a 42.6 percent jump in accommodation fees. It came largely in response to a sharp drop a year earlier under the government's discount program to spur tourism after the sector was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

