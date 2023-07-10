Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan corporate bankruptcies highest in 5 years in wake of pandemic

0 Comments
TOKYO

The number of corporate bankruptcies in Japan for the first six months of 2023 rose 32.1 percent from a year earlier to a five-year high of 4,042, as businesses took on increased debt to stay afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic, a survey by a credit research company showed Monday.

The rise in failures involving liabilities exceeding 10 million yen comes as many companies have begun repaying interest-free and unsecured loans, which lenders extended under a government program in response to the pandemic, Tokyo Shoko Research Ltd said.

Rising material and labor costs have also affected businesses, the research firm said.

In total, 322 cases involved companies funded by the emergency program, almost doubling from a year before. Business insolvencies resulting from rising prices increased 3.3-fold to 300, according to the firm.

The number of corporate bankruptcies could increase further, especially among firms that have been slow to recover from the pandemic, the firm said.

The total liabilities left by bankrupt companies fell 45.3 percent to 934 billion yen in the six months after surging last year due to an extraordinarily large debt held by Marelli Holdings Co, a major auto parts maker.

The company filed for protection with a court in June last year under Japan's civil rehabilitation law, with debts totaling 1.13 trillion yen.

All 10 industry categories covered by the survey saw an increase for the first time in 25 years, Tokyo Shoko Research said.

The service sector logged the highest number at 1,351 cases, up 36.1 percent, with many restaurants going out of business after the government ended its pandemic-related financial aid.

The construction industry came second at 785, up 36.3 percent, as it was hit by rising material costs.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

GaijinPot Travel’s Favorite Destinations in Japan for 2023

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 10 – 16

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

A Wagging Tale: Meet Japan’s Most Revered Dogs Who Made History

GaijinPot Blog

From Lease to Keys: Buying Your Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Unlocking Innovation: 5 Great Co-Working Spaces in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

On the Road Again: Japan’s Rest Stops and Roadside Stations

GaijinPot Blog

Why You Need To Know Japanese Before You Study In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Enjoying Tanabata With Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Reviving the Classroom: Motivating a Quiet English Class

GaijinPot Blog

Itoshima

GaijinPot Travel

5 Japanese Skin Care Products for Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog