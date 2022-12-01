Japan corporate pretax profits hit record for July-September

Pretax profits at Japanese firms swelled to 19.81 trillion yen in July-September, a record for the quarter, and capital spending gained 9.8 percent from a year ago, the government said Thursday, as the economic recovery from the COVID-19 malaise picked up pace.

The 18.3 percent pretax profit increase, up for the seventh straight quarter, came after supply bottlenecks caused by the coronavirus pandemic eased and exporters enjoyed strong overseas demand. The lifting of antivirus curbs at home also gave a boost to the services sector.

Companies -- both manufacturers and service providers -- stepped up their investment at the fastest pace since 2018 to meet increasing demand, spending 12 trillion yen, making it the sixth straight quarter of increase in the key gauge of domestic demand.

Comparable data became available in 1954.

The Cabinet Office will use the latest capital spending data to revise gross domestic product for the quarter, which showed the world's third-largest economy unexpectedly shrank an annualized real 1.2 percent. The revised figure will be released on Dec 8.

"A weaker yen is generally a plus for corporate earnings, though its impact is felt differently among sectors. The pretax profits gain came largely as a rebound from the COVID fallout," said Yuichi Kodama, chief economist at the Meiji Yasuda Research Institute.

Kodama said the overall GDP figure will likely be revised upward, but struck a cautious note about the growth outlook.

Surging prices of crude oil, raw materials and food have cast a pall over the economy as resource-poor Japan relies heavily on imports for them, with the yen's rapid depreciation amplifying the impact.

Sectors sensitive to swings in import prices -- oil, steel, chemicals and food -- saw their profits decline over the year, the data showed.

Overall sales at Japanese firms grew 8.3 percent to 350.37 trillion yen in the three months to September.

Concerns about slower global economic growth caused by aggressive rate hikes by central banks have weighed on financial markets, with China's zero-COVID policy also hurting the outlook for the Asian powerhouse.

After going ahead with its fourth 0.75 percentage point rate increase, Jerome Powell, chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, indicated Wednesday that the pace of further rate hikes would slow.

"Capital spending is sensitive to overseas demand. We are likely to see a slowdown in the U.S. economy, which will hurt the Japanese economy," Kodama added.

The ministry surveyed 32,567 companies capitalized at 10 million yen or more, of which 22,926, or 70.4 percent, responded.

