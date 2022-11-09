Japan current account surplus halves in April-Sept to ¥4.85 tril

Japan's current account surplus in the first six months of fiscal 2022 more than halved from a year earlier to 4.85 trillion yen, weighed down by a massive trade deficit amid surging import costs and a weaker yen, the Finance Ministry said Wednesday.

The surplus in the April-September period fell by 6.86 trillion yen, the second-highest amount on record, according to the ministry's preliminary data. Underscoring the vulnerability of the nation that relies heavily on energy imports, the current account surplus was at its lowest level in eight years.

The country's trade deficit stood at 9.23 trillion yen after imports grew twice as fast as exports.

Imports jumped 47.1 percent to a record 58.76 trillion yen, boosted by the increased costs of crude oil, coal and liquefied natural gas amid Russia's war in Ukraine and the yen's sharp depreciation that inflates import prices.

Exports grew 21.3 percent to 49.52 trillion yen, the largest ever, after car and steel shipments increased.

The yen has dropped sharply against the U.S. dollar amid the widening interest rate differential between Japan and the United States. The yen fell 22 percent from a year earlier in April-September, with the dollar averaging 134.01 yen.

The weaker yen pushed primary income, which reflects returns on overseas investments, to a record 18.23 trillion yen, up 25.2 percent, partly because trading houses saw their repatriated profits surge amid soaring commodity prices.

Japan posted a services trade deficit of 3.16 trillion yen.

For September alone, Japan reported a current account surplus of 909.3 billion yen, down 45.0 percent from a year earlier, remaining in the black for the eighth straight month.

The country had a goods trade deficit of 1.76 trillion yen and a services trade deficit of 343.1 billion yen.

© KYODO