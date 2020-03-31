Industrial output in Japan edges up in February with supply disrupted by virus

Japan's industrial output in February edged up 0.4 percent from the previous month as a recovery from a powerful typhoon last year was undermined by supply chain disruptions caused by the novel coronavirus, government data showed Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted index of production at factories and mines stood at 100.2 against the 2015 base of 100, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a preliminary report.

While it was the third straight month of increase, output remained far below the levels of the previous two years. The ministry maintained its assessment that output "fluctuates indecisively" but on balance has "weakened."

Production of memory chips and image sensors headed for overseas markets was up in the reporting month, along with chemical products such as polyethylene.

Meanwhile, automobile production was down as factory shutdowns in China, which suffered the worst of the coronavirus epidemic in February, led to a shortage in parts.

Based on a poll of manufacturers conducted earlier this month, the ministry estimates that output will drop 5.3 percent in March and rise 7.5 percent in April, though the rapidly changing situation with COVID-19 could mean those figures are unreliable.

"With demand in Japan and abroad expected to decline, (industrial output) faces tough conditions for the time being. It is unlikely that the index will rise in April," a ministry official said.

In a sign of what to expect in the coming months, Toyota Motor Corp has announced it is suspending production lines at five domestic factories from Friday to adjust to slowing global demand.

The index of Japan's industrial shipments in February rose 2.6 percent to 99.8, while that of inventories decreased 2.0 percent to 103.8.

© KYODO