Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
Photo: REUTERS file
business

Industrial output in Japan edges up in February with supply disrupted by virus

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's industrial output in February edged up 0.4 percent from the previous month as a recovery from a powerful typhoon last year was undermined by supply chain disruptions caused by the novel coronavirus, government data showed Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted index of production at factories and mines stood at 100.2 against the 2015 base of 100, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a preliminary report.

While it was the third straight month of increase, output remained far below the levels of the previous two years. The ministry maintained its assessment that output "fluctuates indecisively" but on balance has "weakened."

Production of memory chips and image sensors headed for overseas markets was up in the reporting month, along with chemical products such as polyethylene.

Meanwhile, automobile production was down as factory shutdowns in China, which suffered the worst of the coronavirus epidemic in February, led to a shortage in parts.

Based on a poll of manufacturers conducted earlier this month, the ministry estimates that output will drop 5.3 percent in March and rise 7.5 percent in April, though the rapidly changing situation with COVID-19 could mean those figures are unreliable.

"With demand in Japan and abroad expected to decline, (industrial output) faces tough conditions for the time being. It is unlikely that the index will rise in April," a ministry official said.

In a sign of what to expect in the coming months, Toyota Motor Corp has announced it is suspending production lines at five domestic factories from Friday to adjust to slowing global demand.

The index of Japan's industrial shipments in February rose 2.6 percent to 99.8, while that of inventories decreased 2.0 percent to 103.8.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Culture

The Real Ninjas of Mie and Shiga Prefectures

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Obama City

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #74: Kagawa Prefecture Celebrates Animal Crossing Release With Video Game Ban

GaijinPot Blog

Uncategorized

7 Japanese Superfoods To Boost Your Immune System

Savvy Tokyo

Hiking

Top 10 Things To Do In Wakayama

GaijinPot Travel