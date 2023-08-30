Japan gasoline price hits record ¥185.60 per liter

The average retail gasoline price in Japan has climbed for the 15th straight week to its highest-ever level, industry ministry data showed Wednesday, as subsidies given to oil wholesalers taper off toward the end of September.

The average price for regular gasoline stood at 185.60 yen per liter as of Monday, up 1.90 yen from a week earlier and the highest since comparable data became available in 1990, reflecting higher crude oil prices and the effects of a weaker yen.

In response to instructions from Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party drew up proposals Wednesday to extend subsidies for oil wholesalers as well as subsidies for electricity and gas beyond September.

Based on the proposals, the government is expected to contain regular gasoline price below 180 yen for the time being to alleviate the impact of high fuel costs on households and businesses.

Other factors driving the gas price to an all-time high in Japan include recent cuts of oil output by major producers like Saudi Arabia and Russia.

The previous high for the average retail gasoline price was 185.10 yen recorded in August 2008, according to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

The nationwide average retail price for premium gasoline on Monday stood at 196.50 yen per liter, up 1.90 yen from a week earlier, while diesel rose 2.00 yen to 165.10 yen per liter. The price of 18 liters, or roughly one tank, of kerosene climbed 32 yen to 2,232 yen.

The current government subsidy program to curb price hikes was introduced in January 2022 amid a surge in crude oil ahead of Russia's invasion of Ukraine launched the following month, but the program has been scaled down since January this year.

© KYODO