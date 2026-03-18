Gasoline price in Japan hits record-high 190.80 yen per liter

The average retail gasoline price in Japan has hit a record-high 190.80 yen per liter, reflecting higher crude oil prices amid the Iran war, industry ministry data showed Wednesday.

The average price as of Monday was up 29.0 yen from March 9, rising for the fifth straight week and eclipsing the previous all-time high of 186.50 yen marked in April 2025. The U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran launched on Feb 28 and Iranian retaliation against Gulf countries have heightened energy supply concerns in resource-poor Japan.

The increase came before the start of state subsidies to keep the price at around 170 yen. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced the measure last week, citing the possibility that the price could surpass 200 yen and saying a government fund will be utilized.

The ministry said Wednesday subsidies of 30.20 yen per liter will be provided to petroleum suppliers for the week from Thursday.

© KYODO