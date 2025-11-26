Japan guests, reporters denied entry into China air show amid row

Registered guests from Japan and Japanese media outlet reporters will be denied entry to an air show set to open later this week in southern China's Guangdong Province, organizers said Wednesday, amid a worsening diplomatic row between Beijing and Tokyo.

Those affected were informed of their exclusion on the eve of the event's opening on Thursday in Zhuhai, near Macao.

The two neighbors have been embroiled in a dispute sparked by recent remarks on Taiwan made by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

A Kyodo News reporter was told Wednesday, after picking up a press pass to the show, that his certificate "has been invalidated," and staff asked him to contact the organizers for more information.

Their representative later said that "higher-ups gave instructions to deny entry," citing recent political and diplomatic reasons.

The Aero Asia show, organized every two years by German trade fair organizer Messe Frankfurt and Zhuhai Airshow Group, will feature expert dialogue, seminars and workshops for pilots, according to its official website.

About 400 companies, both in and outside China, are expected to participate in the four-day event through Sunday.

© KYODO