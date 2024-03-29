Japan has no 'defensive line' against yen's fall, says finance chief

Japan has no specific "defensive line" at which it will intervene in the market to stem the yen's slide, the finance minister said Friday, amid speculation the government will act if the currency falls below 152 to the U.S. dollar.

Shunichi Suzuki's remarks came after the yen briefly sank to a 34-year low of 151.97 against the dollar in Tokyo on Wednesday. The Japanese currency last plunged to 151.94 in October 2022, before Japan intervened by buying the yen for the dollar.

The Finance Ministry will take "all possible measures" to curb excessive moves in the yen, Suzuki said at a press conference, but he added, "We have no concrete defensive line" at which we think it appropriate to step into the market.

Suzuki also said "speculative moves" are seen behind the yen's recent depreciation, reiterating his mantra that the current foreign exchange rates do not reflect economic fundamentals and excessive movements are "not desirable."

A weaker yen is usually a boon for exports as Japan-made products become cheaper abroad, boosting the value of overseas revenues in yen terms, but it drives up import prices. Japan depends on imports for more than 90 percent of its energy needs.

On March 19, the Bank of Japan scrapped its negative interest rate policy in its first rate hike since 2007, overhauling its unorthodox monetary easing framework that had been implemented over the past decade to fight deflation.

The central bank, however, pledged to maintain monetary easing for the time being, prompting market participants to assume the interest rate gap between Japan and the United States is unlikely to shrink sharply.

