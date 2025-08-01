 Japan Today
business

Japan job availability falls in June for 2nd straight month

TOKYO

Japan's job availability ratio in June fell 0.02 point from the previous month to 1.22, marking the second straight monthly decline, as companies became hesitant to hire workers amid rising costs, government data showed Friday.

The latest job-to-applicant ratio released by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare indicates there were 122 jobs available for every 100 job seekers.

By sector, new job offers in wholesale and retail dropped 11.7 percent in June from a year earlier, as employers introduced labor-saving technologies such as self-service checkout machines and reduced hiring, the ministry said.

Some companies said they "refrained from hiring as the impact of higher tariffs imposed by the U.S. administration was unclear," a ministry official said.

Job offers in the hotel and restaurant sector dropped 2.0 percent, while those in manufacturing fell 1.3 percent due to concerns over rising raw material and personnel costs, despite ongoing labor shortages, the ministry said.

In contrast, the number of new jobs in the information and communication sector increased 5.2 percent. The academic research and specialized services sector saw a 1.8 percent rise.

The country's unemployment rate in June remained unchanged from the previous month for the fourth consecutive month, at 2.5 percent, according to separate data.

The number of people with jobs fell 0.1 percent to a seasonally adjusted 68.32 million, while those without jobs remained unchanged at 1.72 million, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.

Of those not in work, 800,000 people left their jobs voluntarily, up 9.6 percent from May, while 350,000 individuals were let go by their employers, down 14.6 percent.

The number of people seeking new jobs dropped 2.2 percent to 450,000, according to the ministry.

