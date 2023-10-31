Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People cross a street in Ginza. Photo: AP file
business

Japan jobless rate dips to 2.6% in Sept, 1st improvement in 3 months

TOKYO

Japan's unemployment rate fell to 2.6 percent in September from 2.7 percent a month earlier, marking the first improvement in three months, as the country's economy continued to recover from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, government data showed Tuesday.

The job availability ratio was unchanged from August at 1.29, indicating there were 129 job openings for every 100 job seekers, according to separate data.

The total number of people with jobs rose 0.1 percent from the previous month to a seasonally adjusted 67.6 million, while the number of unemployed people fell 4.3 percent to 1.77 million, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

People who were dismissed dropped 11.6 percent from the previous month, while those who left their jobs voluntarily declined 5.0 percent, the ministry said.

The number of unemployed women fell 30,000 from the previous month to 730,000, while the figure for men also declined 40,000 to 1.05 million.

By employment status, the number of regular workers rose 1.2 percent from a year earlier to 36.33 million on an unadjusted basis, with the number of regular female employees increasing 540,000 to 12.99 million, the highest since comparable data became available in 2013.

"Women working as regular employees are on the rise" on the back of an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, an internal affairs ministry official said.

By industry, the number of workers in the hotel and restaurant sector rose 6.1 percent from a year earlier to 4.16 million, while those in the services and entertainment sector grew 5.0 percent to 2.32 million.

In contrast, employees in the real estate and leasing sector dropped 7.5 percent to 1.36 million. Workers in the manufacturing sector also saw a decline, with the number falling 2.0 percent to 10.27 million.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

