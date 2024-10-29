 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan jobless rate falls to 2.4% as fewer workers dismissed

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's unemployment rate in September fell to 2.4 percent from 2.5 percent the previous month, improving for the second straight month, as fewer workers were dismissed in a sign of economic recovery, government data showed Tuesday.

The total number of people with jobs declined 0.1 percent to a seasonally adjusted 67.82 million after rising in August, while those without jobs dropped 2.3 percent to 1.68 million, decreasing for the second consecutive month, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.

Of those not in work, the number of people let go fell by 20,000, or 5.1 percent. Those who voluntarily left their jobs increased by 40,000, or 5.7 percent.

"The labor market has continued to tighten and the trend seems to be accelerating, particularly among women," said Yuichi Kodama, chief economist at the Meiji Yasuda Research Institute.

The unemployment rate among female workers dropped 0.3 percentage point to 2.1 percent, with the pace of improvement increasing from the previous month's 0.2 point, according to the ministry data. The rate among male workers stood at 2.7 percent, deteriorating from 2.5 percent.

The current situation reflects a chronic labor shortage that requires expansion of the workforce to include those not previously employed, especially among women and the elderly, Kodama said.

The job availability ratio increased 0.01 point from August to 1.24, indicating there were 124 jobs available for every 100 job seekers, according to separate data.

By industry, there were 8.9 percent more new job offers in the information and communication sector compared with a year earlier, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said.

In contrast, new job openings tumbled 13.3 percent in lifestyle and entertainment services, and decreased 9.1 percent among manufacturers.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Nomad Global-EX, an eSIM plan tailored for frequent travelers

1 eSIM covers 54 or 81 countries worldwide for 180 days or 365 days. Hotspot and top-up are supported.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Is Osaka the Best Place to Live in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Love Confessions in Japanese: What To Say To Win Them Over

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Female Voices of Japan: Contemporary Film Directors & Screenwriters

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Essential Japanese Vocabulary For The Playground

Savvy Tokyo

A Guide to Highway Buses in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

10 Autumn Hikes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Thanksgiving In Tokyo: 10 Spots To Gobble Down The Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

A Beginner’s Guide To Bouldering In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Stay Online Abroad: Ubigi eSIM in Japan and Beyond

GaijinPot Blog

Sagano Romantic Train

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Jimbocho: Spending A Day In Tokyo’s Book District

Savvy Tokyo