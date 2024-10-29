Japan jobless rate falls to 2.4% as fewer workers dismissed

Japan's unemployment rate in September fell to 2.4 percent from 2.5 percent the previous month, improving for the second straight month, as fewer workers were dismissed in a sign of economic recovery, government data showed Tuesday.

The total number of people with jobs declined 0.1 percent to a seasonally adjusted 67.82 million after rising in August, while those without jobs dropped 2.3 percent to 1.68 million, decreasing for the second consecutive month, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.

Of those not in work, the number of people let go fell by 20,000, or 5.1 percent. Those who voluntarily left their jobs increased by 40,000, or 5.7 percent.

"The labor market has continued to tighten and the trend seems to be accelerating, particularly among women," said Yuichi Kodama, chief economist at the Meiji Yasuda Research Institute.

The unemployment rate among female workers dropped 0.3 percentage point to 2.1 percent, with the pace of improvement increasing from the previous month's 0.2 point, according to the ministry data. The rate among male workers stood at 2.7 percent, deteriorating from 2.5 percent.

The current situation reflects a chronic labor shortage that requires expansion of the workforce to include those not previously employed, especially among women and the elderly, Kodama said.

The job availability ratio increased 0.01 point from August to 1.24, indicating there were 124 jobs available for every 100 job seekers, according to separate data.

By industry, there were 8.9 percent more new job offers in the information and communication sector compared with a year earlier, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said.

In contrast, new job openings tumbled 13.3 percent in lifestyle and entertainment services, and decreased 9.1 percent among manufacturers.

