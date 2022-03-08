Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan logs 2nd largest current account deficit on record in January

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan logged a current account deficit of 1.2 trillion yen ($10.3 billion) in January, the second largest on record since comparable data became available in January 1985, due to surging fuel costs, the Finance Ministry said Tuesday.

The country's current account balance, one of the widest gauges of international trade, remained in the red for the second consecutive month. The deficit was the largest since January 2014, according to a preliminary report released by the Finance Ministry.

With resource-poor Japan relying heavily on energy imports, rises in energy prices sparked by the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic led to a goods trade deficit of 1.60 trillion yen.

Imports expanded 39.9 percent from a year earlier, up for the 12th month in a row, to 8.17 trillion yen. Purchases of crude oil jumped 84.6 percent while those of coal spiked 167.4 percent on year.

Exports increased 15.2 percent to 6.56 trillion yen, rising for the 11th straight month, buoyed by shipments of iron and steel, light oil and semiconductors.

Services trade, which includes cargo shipping and passenger transportation, logged a deficit of 737.9 billion yen, partly as Japanese companies' online advertising fees paid to foreign companies increased, a government official said.

The travel balance posted a 12.3 billion yen surplus, slightly down from 21.1 billion yen logged a year earlier, as 75,000 people traveled from Japan while only 17,800 people visited the country.

The Japanese government enforced an entry ban on nonresident foreign nationals in late November as the world grappled with the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron coronavirus variant.

Primary income, which reflects returns on overseas investments, posted a surplus of 1.29 trillion yen, down 13.1 billion yen from a year earlier, as more dividends were paid to foreign investors.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

TAKE A QUICK SURVEY AND WIN AN AMAZON GIFT CARD!

The first 400 participants will receive an Amazon gift card

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Turn Your Tokyo Apartment’s Bathroom Into a Place of Tranquillity

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Early Spring: Cherry Blossoms and Plums in Kanagawa and Shizuoka

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Feb. 28-Mar. 6

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Experience the Coastal Legacy and Natural Heart of Japan’s Kii Peninsula

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top Family-Friendly Hanami Spots

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

8 Influential Women and Girls in Modern Japanese History

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

A Breakdown of 7 Japanese Dolls for Girls’ Day 

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Getting Serious with Shodo: Learning Japanese Calligraphy

GaijinPot Blog

How Japanese Vocational Schools Assist International Students

GaijinPot Blog