Japan logs current account surplus of ¥2.68 trillion in July

Japan posted a current account surplus of 2.68 trillion yen in July, as its goods trade deficit shrank, the Finance Ministry said Monday.

The country's goods trade registered a deficit of 189.4 billion yen, with exports decreasing 4.9 percent to 9.01 trillion yen and imports decreasing 7.4 percent to 9.20 trillion yen.

Among other key components, the surplus in primary income, which reflects how much Japan earned from overseas investments, stood at 4.07 trillion yen, the ministry said in a preliminary report.

The current account balance is one of the widest gauges of international trade.

