Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A worker is seen in a container area at a port in Tokyo. Photo: REUTERS file
business

Japan logs largest current account surplus in decade in FY 2017

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan ran its largest current account surplus in a decade in fiscal 2017 on the back of increasing overseas earnings, government data showed Thursday.

The country logged a surplus of 21.74 trillion yen ($198 billion), up 3.4 percent from a year earlier, despite the rising cost of oil imports. The figure is the third highest since the Finance Ministry began gathering comparable data in fiscal 1985, trailing fiscal 2007's record high 24.34 trillion yen surplus.

The current account is one of the widest gauges of international trade. Among key components, the primary income account, which reflects how much Japan earns from foreign investments, logged a surplus of 19.91 trillion yen, a 6.3 percent increase from the previous year.

Japanese firms have ramped up activity in overseas markets in recent years, a notable example being SoftBank Group Corp's $31 billion acquisition of British chip designer ARM Holdings Plc in 2016. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co this week reached a $62 billion deal to take over Irish drugmaker Shire Plc.

A smaller deficit in services trade also helped push up the headline figure, reflecting a surge in tourism from abroad.

The travel surplus jumped 47.5 percent from a year ago to 1.93 trillion yen, the largest since comparable data became available in fiscal 1996. In fiscal 2017, the number of foreign visitors to Japan soared 19.9 percent from a year earlier to 29.77 million.

Meanwhile, Japan's goods trade surplus shrank 20.8 percent to 4.58 trillion yen as the rise in imports outpaced growth in exports.

A rise in the price of commodities such as crude oil and natural gas pushed up imports by 13.4 percent to 73.72 trillion yen, while exports gained 10.6 percent to 78.31 trillion as demand for cars and manufacturing equipment expanded, particularly in the rest of Asia.

In March alone, Japan posted a current account surplus of 3.12 trillion yen, up 4.2 percent from a year earlier and marking the 45th straight month of black ink.

The primary income account registered a surplus of 2.11 trillion yen, while goods trade logged a 1.19 trillion yen surplus.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese in Kyoto

Live and study in the beautiful cultural capital of Japan.

Applications close June 1st

Apply Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

So, why is it necessary to keep flooding public funds into the market? Oh right, this money heads into the pockets of business, and they are loath to pass it along to their employees, because they know that the government will continue to pump public funds into the economy.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Offer

Get 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Nature

Okama

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Groped, Scared, Disgusted: Stories Of Dealing With Chikan In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Families

10 Ways To Spend A Special 2018 Mother’s Day In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Food & Drink

Vegan Recipe: Plain And Beetroot White Miso Hummus

Savvy Tokyo

Point Break: Loyalty Cards in Japan Thicken Wallets but Lack in Payoffs

GaijinPot Blog

5 Reasons to Study Japanese in Nagano

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines

Hokkaido Jingu

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Fratelli Paradiso