 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan logs record current account surplus of ¥3.80 tril in August

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan posted a record current account surplus of 3.80 trillion yen in August, buoyed by the highest-ever returns on foreign investments amid a weak yen, government data showed Tuesday.

The surplus in the current account balance, one of the widest gauges of international trade, expanded 65.8 percent from a year earlier, remaining in the black for the 19th consecutive month, the Finance Ministry said in a preliminary report.

Of the total, primary income, which reflects how much Japan earned from investments overseas, rose 28.5 percent from the year before to 4.70 trillion yen, the highest for a single month, due to increased dividends from offshore subsidiaries in the auto and mining sectors.

Among other key components, the goods trade registered a deficit of 377.9 billion yen, as imports of pharmaceuticals and oil products climbed.

Imports increased 1.3 percent to 8.77 trillion yen, while exports grew 6.2 percent to 8.39 trillion yen.

The services trade deficit shrank 65.2 percent to 104.9 billion yen due to an expansion of the travel surplus, which stood at 404.5 billion yen, a record for August.

A surplus in the travel balance means the amount spent by foreign visitors to Japan exceeded that spent by Japanese tourists abroad.

A weak yen is seen as positive for exporters, who can benefit from increased overseas earnings when repatriated, and for foreign tourists because it becomes cheaper to visit Japan.

The yen averaged 146.23 against the U.S. dollar in August, 1.0 percent weaker than a year before. The Japanese currency also fell 2.1 percent to 161.21 against the euro in the same month, according to the ministry.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 New Japanese Skincare Products for Fall 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Hello Kitty Shinkansen

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Tokyo Farmers’ Markets Bask In The Bounty Of Fall Produce

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

10 Essential Phrases for Working in a Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

SL Gunma Minakami

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

10 Must-Try Halloween Sweets in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

10 Best Fall Foods In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Yasui Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Beer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Sign Up for the GaijinPot Expo 2024

GaijinPot Blog