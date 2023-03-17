Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan logs trade deficit of ¥897.7 bil in February

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan posted a trade deficit of 897.7 billion yen in February, a record for the month, hurt by higher energy imports and a weaker yen, the Finance Ministry said Thursday amid concern about slowing export growth.

Imports increased 8.3 percent from a year earlier to 8.55 trillion yen, while exports rose 6.5 percent to 7.65 trillion yen, according to the ministry's preliminary data. Both were the highest for February since comparable data became available in 1979.

A weaker yen continued to inflate the value of imports, including coal, liquefied natural gas and crude oil. The yen was 13.5 percent lower than a year earlier relative to the U.S. dollar.

Japan was in the red for the 19th straight month, underscoring the vulnerability of the resource-scarce nation that relies heavily on imports.

After a record 3.5 trillion yen deficit in January, economists said the nation will likely see a reduction in the red ink as commodity prices stabilize following a surge last year and the yen's rapid depreciation takes a respite.

But the outlook for export growth appears increasingly uncertain amid global financial concerns in the light of aggressive interest rate hikes in major economies and a recent market rout triggered by the collapse of two U.S. banks, they added.

"The export numbers for China and Asian nations that have close ties with it came out weak, even when we consider the negative impact of the Lunar New Year holidays, and growth in exports to the United States and Europe also look like slowing," said Chisato Oshiba, an economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

Japanese companies curb China-bound shipments during the Chinese New Year holidays, which came earlier than last year in January.

Japan had a trade surplus of 530.5 billion yen with the United States, helped by increased shipments of cars, medicines and machinery.

Exports jumped 14.9 percent to 1.46 trillion yen and imports rose 6.6 percent to 925.6 billion yen.

Japan registered a trade deficit of 209.8 billion yen with major trading partner China, with slightly higher imports than exports.

Imports stood at 1.53 trillion yen, down 0.6 percent from a year earlier, compared with exports that fell 10.9 percent to 1.32 trillion yen.

With the rest of Asia, including China, Japan ran a trade surplus of 392.3 billion yen, while a 119.7 billion yen deficit was registered with the European Union.

"Following the end of its 'zero-COVID' policy China's economy may turn out relatively strong, so we need to see more data. The U.S. economy, on the other hand, remains resilient, but we will likely see the (negative) impact of monetary tightening on the manufacturing sector, which will be a negative for Japanese exports," Oshiba said.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Answer this survey to win a ¥500 Amazon voucher

Tell us about your experience with banking in Japan and be one of 100 people to win a voucher.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For March 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Hie Jinja Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

5 Games on Steam to Learn Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: An Anthology of Contemporary Art

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Who’s Scared Of Yokai: 5 Weird Creatures From Japanese Folklore

GaijinPot Blog

Everything You Need to Know About Being Paid to Leave Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Last Minute Date Spot Ideas In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

5 Ramen Restaurants to Try in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Buying Hay Fever Medication in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Buying Randoseru: Japanese Elementary School Bag Guide

Savvy Tokyo