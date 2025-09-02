 Japan Today
A worker checks machinery at a factory in Higashiosaka. Image: REUTERS file
business

Japan manufacturers' pretax profits plunge in April-June on U.S. tariffs

TOKYO

Pretax profits at Japanese manufacturers in the April-June quarter fell 11.5 percent from a year earlier to 11.27 trillion yen ($76.5 billion), hit by a plunge among automakers due to higher U.S. tariffs, government data showed Monday.

The transport equipment sector logged a 29.7 percent drop, but overall pretax profits including those of nonmanufacturers edged up 0.2 percent to a record 35.83 trillion yen, up for the third consecutive quarter, the Finance Ministry said.

Nonmanufacturers alone reported record pretax profits of 24.57 trillion yen, up 6.6 percent, led by the service, and delivery and postal sectors, driven in part by increased customers at entertainment venues and hotels.

In the second quarter of 2025, capital spending in all nonfinancial sectors, for purposes such as building factories and purchasing equipment, increased by 7.6 percent, reaching 12.82 trillion yen, marking the second consecutive quarter of growth.

Manufacturers raised investment by 16.4 percent, with firms particularly in the transportation equipment and food sectors expanding production capacity.

Spending by nonmanufacturers climbed 3.0 percent, with the information and communication sector seeing boosted investment to build data centers while wholesalers and retailers sought to increase new outlets and logistics facilities, a ministry official said.

Sales increased 0.8 percent to 371.91 trillion yen, marking the 17th consecutive quarterly rise.

The U.S. administration of President Donald Trump raised vehicle levies by 25 percentage points to 27.5 percent in April as part of higher duties imposed on a wide range of products.

The Japanese and U.S. governments agreed in July to cut the rate to 15 percent, but when the step will take effect remains unclear.

"Japanese automakers (absorbing tariff costs) and lowering their sales prices became a major factor dragging down their profits," Yuichi Kodama, chief economist at the Meiji Yasuda Research Institute, said.

As the auto tariff rate is likely to remain above the level before April even if lower than initially feared, carmakers are expected to face sluggish earnings for the time being, Kodama said.

For the reporting period, the ministry surveyed 26,752 companies capitalized at 10 million yen or more, excluding those in the banking and insurance sectors, of which 18,641, or 69.7 percent, responded.

These results will be used to revise Japan's gross domestic product for the April-June period, during which the economy grew at an annualized real rate of 1.0 percent -- the fifth consecutive quarterly expansion.

The Cabinet Office will release the revised GDP data next Monday.

In fiscal 2024 ended March, capital spending climbed 7.9 percent to a new record 55.52 trillion yen.

Pretax profit increased 7.5 percent to 114.73 trillion yen on sales of 1,692.4 trillion yen, up 3.6 percent from the year before. Both also marked record highs.

Japanese companies had 637.53 trillion yen of surplus profits -- internal reserves seen as a gauge of their appetite for future investment -- hitting a record for the 13th straight year.

© KYODO

