Japan may lose $1.3 bil in tourism revenue due to virus outbreak

Japan could lose $1.29 billion in tourism revenue in the January-March period due to international flight restrictions stemming from the new coronavirus outbreak, according to an estimate by a U.N. agency.
The International Civil Aviation Organization, or ICAO, attributed the estimate to reductions in Chinese air travelers, with the central China city of Wuhan being at the center of the outbreak.
Japan is followed by Thailand at $1.15 billion.
The Montreal-based ICAO reported some 70 airlines have cancelled all international flights to and from mainland China, and that a further 50 airlines have curtailed related air operations.
This has resulted in an 80 percent reduction in foreign airline capacity for travelers flying directly to or from China.
ICAO's preliminary forecasts indicate a reduction of 16.4 million to 19.6 million passengers compared to what airlines had projected for the first quarter of 2020.
Economic impacts of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, are expected to be greater than those caused by the 2003 epidemic of severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, in light of the higher volume and greater global extent of the flight cancellations being observed.
The reduction of passengers equates to a loss of $4 billion to $5 billion in gross operating revenues for airlines worldwide.
The COVID-19 outbreak has killed more than 1,600 people and infected over 68,000 in mainland China alone.© KYODO
Yubaru
It's to be expected! Tourism is a fickle industry, and hardly one that is stable! Things will get back to normal, but these businesses need to find other ways to stay alive as well!
oldman_13
This shows how important China is to the world and especially Asian economies.
8T
Ha! Thats a laugh.
kwatt
Japan seems not only a country loses billions money but also other countries do more or less.
Wallace Fred
Only if you ignore the fact that if China closes shop in japan, alot of people in the tourism business will be unemployed in no time. But yeah, laugh away.
Maria
Be careful what you wish for, innit. Just last year there were all these concerns voiced about uncouth tourists and about places being overcrowded with visitors from overseas. Well - Ta-Dah!
I'm not in the least a believer in fate, but it goes to show, appreciate the ups, because downs will follow.
Peeping_Tom
Let's see:
Japan's 4.872 trillion GDP minus $1.29 billion in tourism revenue= TOTAL RUIN.
NO! Japan is doomed.
JT "experts" were right all along. Japan's economy is solely dependent on tourism and would simply disintegrate without it.
Fighto!
This shows how dangerous China is to the world. (I corrected it for you).
papigiulio
I for one don't mind it at all. Kyoto is much more enjoyable now.
happyhere
@peeping_tom
The article refers just to losses in air travel tickets, a small part of the tourism pie. Just released figures show a 6.2% drop in gnp last quarter, before the virus hit. This quarter will make grim reading.
Yes papigiulio, Kyoto has returned to its former elegant charm. Long may it last.
marcelito
NO! Japan is doomed.
JT "experts" were right all along. Japan's economy is solely dependent on tourism and would simply disintegrate without it.
Not exactly, but tourism was one of the very few sectors that took off during Abenomics and one of very few bright sparks on J-economic landscape of late ( together with the Olympics mother of all pork barrels of course ). So yeah...the virus impact will definately hurt ( as it will in other countries with heavy Chinese tourism ).
Satedaya
Well almost 70% work in services according to Wikipedia!
I hope the other 30% can carry the rest during the crisis!
zichi
Without the tourist money, a city like Kyoto will have to increase local taxes to maintain services.
ClippetyClop
Already cost me about 40 man in lost business this year, gonna have to tighten my belt until it blows over. Not a good start to 2020!
On the plus side, the town is a lot more peaceful.
NCIS Reruns
It's important to understand that huge amounts of capital --- lent by banks and other financial institutions --- have been poured into the tourist infrastructure. If these businesses go bust or can't repay the loans, the repercussions will be felt throughout the economy, in the form of interest rates, liquidity, consumer demand, etc. As John Donne wrote, "No man is an island..."
Peeping_Tom
"Well almost 70% work in services according to Wikipedia!"
And tourism is a MERE 7.4% of total GDP! JT "experts" just won't accept a FACT.
Japan could lose the entire GDP from tourism,( not ALL FOREIGNERS) as a huge chunk is domestic and would still carry on.
The 7.4% represents the total induced value of tourist activities. Visits, shopping, accommodation everything to do with tourism represents 7.4% of Japan's GDP.
Britain and France have higher rates at 9% and 9.7% of respective GDP's.
Are they tourism dependent too?
Going by JT "expert" logic...
That's the reality; even if JT "expertise" claims the opposite.
expat
Maybe they need a mascot?
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/02/16/business/japan-mascots.html?action=click&module=Editors%20Picks&pgtype=Homepage
Wesley
Japan has long survived without china. Sure, they may take a temporary hit now. But Japan can still survive without china.
If anything, the Japanese...perhaps because of the numerous disasters...are experts at picking themselves up and moving forward.
With or without china.
Ganbare Japan!
socrateos
I do not worry. This is not a long term trend but one time hick up. Just like after the devastating earth quake and tsunami of 3/11/2011, Japan will bounce back.
BigYen
We're planning (and still haven't given up on) a trip to Japan in May-June. We haven't pulled the plug on it yet, but obviously we're keeping a very close eye on what's going on. It's not so much the fear of catching the coronavirus, more the fear of getting stuck somewhere if things get worse. If things are still looking grim in mid-April, we'll be cancelling.
So that's at least three weeks' worth of accommodation, meals, rail and bus and ferry travel, plane fares (JAL) plus other sundry contributions to the Japanese economy. Multiply our case by many thousands of would-be travellers cancelling and there you have the problem.
fillmore2
who cares about $$$,
just take care of the infected people and be more proactive instead of following 500 year old manual for everything.....
$$$ will take care itself.
expat
If the third largest economy in the world is depending on tourism revenue frim China to help it make the nut so that it doesn't fall into recession, things are far worse than anyone has been led to believe. Is this the real face of Abenomics?
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/02/16/business/coronavirus-japan-economy.html?action=click&module=Latest&pgtype=Homepage
kurisupisu
Japan will be in a recession this year...
Jimizo
I think the original ‘important’ is closer, cobber, although it is dangerous in some ways.
Think about how important China is to the Aussie economy.
Kaerimashita
Yes this will be a blow economically but less tourists no bad thing socially. Been lots of unhappiness ay overcrowding and also quite a bit about the different cultural norms and levels of "politeness: (for want of a better term) that visitors from some overseas countries adhere to.
Olympics not long now. If this hasn't cleared up by then could be a financial disaster.