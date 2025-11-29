Japan October jobless rate stays at 2.6% for 3rd month amid tight labor market

Japan's unemployment rate in October held steady for the third straight month at 2.6 percent but the number of jobless people continued to increase while more women entered the workforce, government data showed Friday.

The number of female workers stood at 31.59 million, the highest level since comparable data became available in January 1953, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

The notable increase in female employment has come on the back of wage hikes and the ongoing labor scarcity, according to a ministry official, who said the overall labor situation "remains not bad."

Data has also indicated that the number of both the employed and unemployed are being pushed up as more people who have been labeled as not in the workforce have actively started to search for jobs, the official said.

The number of people with jobs edged up 0.2 percent to a seasonally adjusted 68.46 million, while the number of jobless individuals rose 2.2 percent to 1.85 million.

Of those without work, 460,000 people involuntarily left their jobs, up 7.0 percent from September, while the number of people newly seeking jobs increased 4.2 percent to 500,000.

Separate data, meanwhile, showed the job availability ratio decreased 0.02 point from September to 1.18 in October, falling below 1.20 for the first time since January 2022 amid the use of self-checkout systems and the gradual rise of minimum wages across the country.

The latest job-to-applicant ratio released by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare means there were 118 jobs available for every 100 job seekers.

By industry, new job offers fell in all 11 major sectors except education, which posted a 10.5 percent increase from a year earlier, the labor ministry said.

Accommodation and restaurant services saw employment drop 16.1 percent while wholesale and retail saw a fall of 12.8 percent, reflecting caution among employers as the average minimum hourly wage for workers began to rise from October.

