Newsletter Signup Register / Login
British Prime Minister drives a Union flag-themed JCB through a fake wall during the election campaign event on Dec 10. Photo: Pool via REUTERS
business

Japan seeking to mitigate Brexit impact on businesses

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan will make efforts to reduce the impact of Brexit on Japanese businesses, the top government spokesman said Friday, as the result of the UK general election is likely to increase the odds of its departure from the European Union in late January.

"We have requested the United Kingdom and the European Union to avoid a no-deal Brexit and minimize the impact on operations by Japanese firms," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a press conference. "We will observe how things develop and take the necessary measures."

Suga also said Tokyo will seek an early conclusion of a Japan-UK free trade agreement following Brexit.

Japanese business leaders called for the clarification of processes of the departure from the regional bloc to avoid confusion in logistics and other operations.

"We're relieved for now" as the general election result suggests that a no-deal Brexit will be avoided, Hiroaki Nakanishi, chairman of the Japan Business Federation, the country's biggest business lobby, said in statement.

"We request both the United Kingdom and the European Union to swiftly make clear various changes that will come as the result of the exit" and build a close economic relationship, Nakanishi said.

Among Japanese companies considering reviewing business strategies due to Brexit concerns, a senior official of Toyota Motor Corp. had said it may pull out of production in the country around 2023 in the event of a no-deal departure.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's ruling Conservative Party won a large majority in Parliament in the election held on Thursday.

Johnson has said he hopes to have free trade deals with Japan and the United States within the next three years.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Mie Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

The exodus has begun.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Neighborhood Guide

Asakusa: A Guide to Tokyo’s Traditional and Spiritual Downtown

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 50, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Food & Drink

Christmas In The City: 10 Of Tokyo’s Best Restaurants For Holiday Dining

Savvy Tokyo

ALT

Types of ALT That Teach English in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Live

Nengajo: How to Send a Japanese New Year Postcard

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

7 Places to See the First Sunrise of 2020 in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Dec 14-15

Savvy Tokyo