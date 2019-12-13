Japan seeking to mitigate Brexit impact on businesses

British Prime Minister drives a Union flag-themed JCB through a fake wall during the election campaign event on Dec 10.

Japan will make efforts to reduce the impact of Brexit on Japanese businesses, the top government spokesman said Friday, as the result of the UK general election is likely to increase the odds of its departure from the European Union in late January.

"We have requested the United Kingdom and the European Union to avoid a no-deal Brexit and minimize the impact on operations by Japanese firms," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a press conference. "We will observe how things develop and take the necessary measures."

Suga also said Tokyo will seek an early conclusion of a Japan-UK free trade agreement following Brexit.

Japanese business leaders called for the clarification of processes of the departure from the regional bloc to avoid confusion in logistics and other operations.

"We're relieved for now" as the general election result suggests that a no-deal Brexit will be avoided, Hiroaki Nakanishi, chairman of the Japan Business Federation, the country's biggest business lobby, said in statement.

"We request both the United Kingdom and the European Union to swiftly make clear various changes that will come as the result of the exit" and build a close economic relationship, Nakanishi said.

Among Japanese companies considering reviewing business strategies due to Brexit concerns, a senior official of Toyota Motor Corp. had said it may pull out of production in the country around 2023 in the event of a no-deal departure.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's ruling Conservative Party won a large majority in Parliament in the election held on Thursday.

Johnson has said he hopes to have free trade deals with Japan and the United States within the next three years.

