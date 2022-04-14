Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan to continue subsidy program for oil wholesalers in May

TOKYO

The Japanese government decided Thursday to continue its subsidy program for oil wholesalers in May and further raise the payment from the current 25 yen per liter to prevent a sharp increase in fuel prices as oil supply concerns persist due to a cut in Russian oil exports, sources familiar with the matter said.

The government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering using 2 trillion yen of the 5.5 trillion yen reserve fund from the fiscal 2022 budget to finance the subsidy program and other measures to cushion the impact of rising prices on the economy, the sources said.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito proposed to Kishida that the government continue subsidizing wholesalers. Details will be finalized in late April, the sources said.

The subsidy program is slated to finish at the end of April. Crude oil prices remain high as Western countries shun Russian oil and gas, while other oil-producing nations find it difficult to boost output to replace lost shipments from Russia.

The LDP rejected a suggestion by Komeito that the government should exercise its power to temporarily cut the gasoline tax when the average regular gasoline price in the country exceeds 160 yen for three straight months, citing possible supply chain problems, such as consumers holding off purchases before the tax cut would take effect, the sources said.

Of taxes levied on 1 liter of gasoline, the government can temporarily cut a gasoline tax by 25.1 yen until the average retail price falls and stays below 130 yen for three consecutive months.

Recently, the average price of regular gasoline has been around 174 yen per liter.

The planned relief package will include incentives to boost demand for domestically produced rice and rice flour as prices of imported wheat have been rising due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and poor harvests in North America.

