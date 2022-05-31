Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan to draw up 5-year plan to promote startups for innovation

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Japanese government will draw up a five-year plan by the end of this year to support startups and eyes increasing investments for their promotion by 10 times as part of its innovation drive, a draft growth strategy by a cabinet task force showed Tuesday.

The task force discussing how to realize a new form of capitalism, a concept advocated by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for fairer wealth distribution, will consider 14 measures including expanding investments to venture capital firms such as through state-owned Japan Investment Corp, according to the draft.

It will also consider a way of utilizing the Government Pension Investment Fund. In 2021, the government invested about 800 billion yen to promote emerging companies.

The plan of boosting investments in startups is one of the four key pillars of intensive investment in overall strategy to realize the new capitalism concept. The other focal areas are human resources, science, technology and innovation, and green and digital technology.

While Kishida has promoted aggressive wage hikes, the draft strategy also stipulated that the government will compile by the end of 2022 a plan to prompt more individuals to shift their money to investments from savings to double the household asset incomes.

More than half of the Japanese household assets are cash and deposits. The envisaged plan includes considering a "drastic revision" of a small-lot, tax-advantaged investment program known as NISA, or the Nippon Individual Savings Account.

Other key measures in the four fields include plans such as requiring companies to disclose gender pay gaps as well as the government issuing so-called transition bonds, which are typically used to fund environment-related projects.

The essence of the draft strategy was included in an annual draft fiscal and economic policy guideline, expected to be approved by the cabinet on June 7. The blueprint will be reflected in drafting the state budget for fiscal 2023.

On the government's target of restoring its fiscal consolidation in fiscal 2025, the guideline, also put together on Tuesday, said it will "continue to work toward the goal." Japan's fiscal health is already the worst among major developed countries.

But it fell short of stating the target year the government has said it will stick to. It also added that a "necessary review" over the target will be conducted depending on the global and domestic economic situation.

The guideline also noted that the country will "radically strengthen" its defense capability on the back of an increasingly severe security environment.

It cited the intensifying confrontation between the United States and China, Russia's invasion of Ukraine as well as growing threats in the Indo-Pacific, in a veiled reference to Beijing's increasing assertiveness in the region.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Japan to draw up 5-year plan to promote startups for innovation

Just to promote, not necessary that plan to be really working. Most of Japanese graduates want to work in stable big Japanese company not startup.

https://www.itpro.co.uk/business-strategy/startups/361311/why-does-japan-lag-behind-on-startups

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Letters from Japan: ‘When To End A Relationship?’

Savvy Tokyo

Foreigners Following Their Love of Gardening in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 23-29

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Cushion Foundations for Summer 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Recipe: Edamame Hummus

Savvy Tokyo

Where to Buy Good Cheese in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Places in Japan You’ll Never Get to Visit Again

GaijinPot Blog

Tech

Why Isn’t Japan as Tech Savvy as It Should Be?

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Unmissable Things to Do in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 30-Jun. 5

Savvy Tokyo